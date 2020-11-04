Offset delivers food to voters waiting in line in Georgia

Offset delivered free food to voters waiting in line to cast their ballots in Georgia today (November 3).

The votes have begun to be counted in the US presidential election, which will end with either the incumbent Donald Trump being re-elected for a second term or former Vice President Joe Biden taking office in the White House.

The Migos rapper teamed up with AXSD Media and The Lincoln Project to deliver meals to voters across his home state of Georgia as long lines built up outside polling stations.

Offset drove to three locations in Gwinnett and Fulton counties, according to TMZ, to hand out food from restaurants Big Dave’s Cheesesteak and Slutty Vegan. Footage of the star also showed him in one of Slutty Vegan’s food trucks.

“Y’all get out here and vote, we’ll get into it,” he said in one video that was shared on social media.

According to The Lincoln Project – an organisation who describe their mission as to “defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box” – Offset was threatened by officials during his stops. “We’ve been working in Georgia with @OffsetYRN, to feed Gwinnett’s voters in those unnecessarily long lines, but instead of a welcome, he was threatened by @gwinnettgov,” they tweeted.

“This is what voter intimidation and discrimination looks like.” They did not provide any more details on the alleged threats.

The Migos rapper wasn’t the only star to reward voters as they made their voices heard today. Green Day also donated 10,000 cups of coffee from their Oakland Coffee Works company to those waiting to vote in Oakland.

“We need to look out for and support each other out there,” bassist Mike Dirnt said. “You know how important your vote is. We want to make it a little easier for everyone.”