Offset has reportedly been detained by police in the US following reports of an incident in LA.

According to TMZ, Offset was “detained by police” after reports emerged of an individual in possession of a gun at The Grove shopping centre in LA.

The Migos rapper, along with three others, were reportedly taken to a police station for questioning following a tip off that someone had a firearm in the car park of shopping centre.

Footage obtained by TMZ showed Offset being handcuffed by officers. However, TMZ states that the 28-year-old rapper has not been arrested. NME has contacted representatives of Offset for comment.

Last year, Offset faced a felony gun possession charge in the state of Georgia following an arrest back in July 2018. He pleaded not guilty to that charge.

Soon after that, Offset and his wife Cardi B took over the streets of Hollywood for a special TV performance of the former’s song ‘Clout’.

‘Clout’ is taken from the Migos rapper’s debut solo album ‘Father of 4’, which was released last year.

The two rappers performed much of the song walking along Hollywood Boulevard, where they interacted with a number of pre-arranged extras (including an Elvis impersonator) as hundreds of fans gathered to watch on.