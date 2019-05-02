Offset facing felony arrest warrant following incident in Target supermarket

The Migos rapper is accused of damaging a fan's smartphone

Migos rapper Offset is currently facing a felony arrest warrant following an incident at a Target supermarket in Atlanta.

Offset has been accused of a damaging a fan’s smartphone after he was approached in a branch of the store in the Georgia state capital.

Sandy Springs police have issued the arrest warrant following the incident, which happened last week. Footage of the incident was obtained by WSB-TV’s Channel 2 Action News, which appears to show Offset slapping a phone out of the hand of a fan who was filming him in Target. See it below.

The owner of the smartphone, identified by TMZ as Junior Gibbons, filed a police report last Friday (April 26) which claimed that his $800 iPhone had been damaged. The value of the smartphone and Offset’s intention to damage it have reportedly both been cited by the authorities as justification for his felony charge.

Offset is already facing a felony gun possession charge in the state of Georgia following an arrest back in July 2018. He pleaded not guilty to that charge last month, and is expected to return to court to hear his case later this month.

Offset’s debut solo album ‘Father of 4’ was released back in February – check out the key talking points from that record.