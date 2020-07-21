Offset hits back at fan who claims Migos “fell off”

Offset has personally responded to a fan who claimed on social media that Migos have “fell off” in recent times.

With the wait still ongoing for the group’s next studio album — back in May, they appeared to confirm that their next project won’t continue the ‘Culture’ trilogy as previously thought — Offset harked back to the Atlanta trap trio’s breakthrough days by posting a picture on Instagram from the ‘Rich N**** Timeline’ mixtape era, which was released in 2014.

Posting the image yesterday (July 20), Offset captioned it: “WE THE GREATEST WE ARE CULTURE THE FLOW YOU STOLE”.

In response to the post, however, one fan claimed that Migos’ best days were now behind them, writing: “Yall kinda fell off bro no cap.”

Offset fired back in the comments section, writing in reply: “How last album Migos put out did [sic] 200k first week,” referencing the commercial success of their last studio album ‘Culture II’ in 2018.

Migos have already released three singles this year, with the most recent being their YoungBoy Never Broke Again collaboration ‘Need It’. That song is set to feature on the group’s next album, with Quavo describing it as “a warm-up” for the record.

Last week, Quavo claimed that Migos would release albums in both 2020 and 2021, tweeting: “And We Gon drop Best album of 2020 and 2021 I BET another MILLION dollars!”

And We Gon drop Best album of 2020 and 2021 I BET another MILLION dollars! — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) July 15, 2020

Earlier this month, it was reported that Migos are suing their lawyer Damien Granderson, who they claim “robbed and cheated [them] out of millions of dollars”.