Offset on Jamie Lee Curtis staring in ‘Jealousy’ video: “She’s a real one”

Offset has praised Oscar-winning actress, Jamie Lee Curtis, calling her a “real one” for staring in the music video for ‘Jealousy’.

The rapper shared how the actress agreed to star in the music video in an interview with Good Morning America. “Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” he said. “So, how that happened is I DM’d Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.'”

He continued: “She wrote me back so quickly. She was like, ‘Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me. That’s how I knew she was cool.”

The exchange occurred shortly after Curtis won best supporting actress at the 2023 Academy Awards for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. She and the rapper swapped phone numbers with Offset sharing that the actress “was ready to do it”.

In the promo video for the track that parodies James Brown’s bizarre CNN interview from 1988, Curtis stars as a reporter grilling Offset about cheating allegations the rapper had made against his wife Cardi B back in June.

She portrayed a role similar to CNN host Sonya Friedman from the Brown interview and said: “Your fans are saying there is a lot of drama between you and your beautiful wife Cardi B,” to which the rapper responded with: “”Haaaaaaaa.”

‘Jealousy’ is a collab between the rapper and his wife. The video arrived after Offset accused Cardi of allegedly cheating on him in an Instagram story posted to his official account.

He recently opened up about the post in a radio interview with Angela Yee. “That’s my wife. I love her to death,” he said, before explaining what caused that specific blunder. He claimed the two had been arguing, and that “if you got a New York woman, you know she’s a pitbull at the mouth.”

In other news, Offset recently brought out Cardi B during his set Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami.

“What the fuck is good, motherfuckers?” she screamed on stage after the DJ announced her arrival. Then, she rapped along to two of the duo’s most popular collaborations: 2018’s ‘MotorSport’ from Migos‘ third studio album, ‘Culture II’; and 2019’s ‘Clout’, ripped from Offset’s debut solo album, ‘Father Of 4’.

Elsewhere, Curtis recently opened up about her past addiction struggles, saying she would “be dead” if fentanyl was “easily” available.

“My worst day was almost invisible to anyone else,” she admitted. “I’m lucky. I didn’t make terrible decisions high, or under the influence, that then for the rest of my life I regret.