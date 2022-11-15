Offset pays tribute to Migos bandmate Takeoff: “My heart is shattered”

Offset has shared a lengthy emotional tribute to his late Migos bandmate Takeoff.

READ MORE: How the understated Takeoff became the real superstar of Migos

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old.

Last week, the late rapper’s uncle Quavo paid his respects to Takeoff for the first time since his death.

Advertisement

Now, fellow bandmate Offset has done the same in a lengthy Instagram post.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare,” he wrote.

He continued: “Every time you would see me, you didn’t give me a dap you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time. I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled.

“Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength. Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever, 4L and after.”

It comes after Offset delayed the release of his second solo studio album following Takeoff’s death.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Cardi B who is married to Offset, penned her own emotional tribute to the late rapper earlier this week.

Takeoff’s funeral took place on Friday (November 11) at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena in his home city of Atlanta, Georgia, and saw Cardi also make a speech.

Other acts that have paid tribute to Takeoff include the likes of Beyoncé, Dave, Tyler, The Creator, 50 Cent and Rick Ross.

Quavo’s sister meanwhile, has shared an appeal for Takeoff’s killer to be found “by any means”.