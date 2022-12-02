Offset pays tribute to Takeoff in first concert since Migos bandmate’s death

Offset played his first gig since the death of his Migos bandmate Takeoff in Miami in the early hours of this morning (December 2).

The rapper performed a 30 minute set at the E11even club, which saw him throw dollar bills into the audience, as he performed a host of Migos hits including ‘Fight Night’ and ‘Bad And Boujee’, reports Rolling Stone.

“We’re doing this for my brother,” he told the crowd, which also included his wife Cardi B and Chance The Rapper, at the start of the set. “For Takeoff, let’s do this shit.” You can see footage of him performing below.

Offset then paid tribute to Takeoff by performing ‘Last Memory’ from the late rapper’s 2018 album ‘The Last Rocket’.

He also performed snippets of Metro Boomin collaboration ‘Ric Flair Drip’ and his solo track ‘Martian’.

Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas in the early hours of November 1. He was 28 years old.

Following his death Offset paid tribute to Takeoff on social media. “The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote in a lengthy post, adding: “My heart is shattered.”

Cardi B has since said she is “feeling so hopeless” in attempting to help her husband through his grief over his late Migos bandmate.

She added: “We don’t want no sympathy. We ain’t no charity case. But no lie, I have been feeling so hopeless trying to make my husband happy.

“Trying to make him crack a smile, seeing him randomly cry, see him trying to distract his mind completely… schedules been changing, trying to keep up with work after everything that he’s been going through these past couple of weeks.”