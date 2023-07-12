Offset says performing Takeoff tribute with Quavo at 2023 BET Awards “cleared his soul”

Offset has told fans that paying tribute to his late friend Takeoff at this year’s BET Awards “cleared his soul.”

On June 25, he and fellow Migos bandmate Quavo performed the breakthrough hit ‘Bad and Boujee’ at the 2023 BET Awards. Before that, they honoured their late third member by shining a spotlight in between them and making space for Takeoff while his popular ‘HOTEL LOBBY’ verse played.

Reflecting on their performance during a recent Instagram Live, Offset said, “I love all my fans. I love y’all. We did a BET performance, man. It was iconic, man. It cleared my soul. Me and my brother, Quay, man, we put that together within, like, 16 hours, like, 15 hours… We do that ’cause we’re some real stars.”

The 31-year-old added: “We do this music. We the greatest group to ever touch the mic. RIP my brother, Take. We did it for my brother, Take. Me and Quay stood tall, brother to brother. And I appreciate everybody for supporting. It was a movie, it was a vibe… We needed that for the culture. That’s our legacy. Migos forever. The greatest group to ever do it.”

The day after the BET Awards, the ‘Clout’ rapper dropped a BTS video addressing how he and Quavo got the performance together.

Offset and Quavo were reportedly feuding prior to Takeoff’s death, and at this year’s Grammy Awards, they got into an altercation backstage. However, earlier last month, the two bandmates were spotted together celebrating Takeoff’s birthday. Quavo posted each other sporting shirts with a picture of Takeoff on them.

Takeoff died on November 1 last year. He was shot dead in an alleged dice game gone wrong in Houston, Texas. In January, a man was charged with the murder of Takeoff but was released on bail after paying a $1 million bond. He was formally indicted last month.

In May, Cardi B, who is married to Offset, paid tribute to Takeoff in an Instagram post. She said he was a “beautiful soul” and that she is “grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us.”

That same month, Offset spoke to Variety about his highly-anticipated follow-up to his debut album, ‘Father of 4’. When asked about Takeoff, however, he said, “It’s hard for me to talk about shit right now.

“I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man… That shit hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody.”