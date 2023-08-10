Offset reportedly drops lawsuit with Quality Control Records

Offset has reportedly dropped his lawsuit against his former record label Quality Control Music after reaching a settlement.

Offset signed a production agreement with the Atlanta-based record label for his work in Migos and as a solo artist in 2013. In February 2017, the rap trio signed with Motown and Capitol Records due to QC entering a joint venture with the former. Offset reportedly paid “handsomely” to get the rights to his solo music back to embark on his own career before his split from Migos.

On August 8, TMZ reported that Offset has voluntarily dropped his lawsuit against Quality Control. Last year, in August, Variety reported that the Georgia rapper alleged the label was claiming ownership over his recent solo work despite his claims of buying the rights to the music in 2021. Offset claimed this agreement was violated when QC asserted ownership over his Baby Keem-produced solo single “5 4 3 2 1.”

In the complaint, he claimed that the label’s alleged hold was “wrongful” and that it “knowingly violates Offset’s rights to his own music.” According to Pitchfork, Offset was seeking a judgment to ensure that QC maintains no rights, title, or interest in his solo work.

In a statement, Quality Control said, “Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from reality. Offset remains a part of QC. Back to business.”

Earlier this year, HipHopDX claimed Quality Control co-founders Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “Pee” Thomas argued that they owned Offset’s solo music and any agreement previously made was breached when the 31-year-old talked about it online.

“Because Offset is not the owner of recordings he has made or continues to make with Motown on or after January 15, 2021, including the recordings ‘54321’ and ‘Code,’ [Offset] lacks standing to bring this action,” QC said in its filing.

The label added Offset breached the “confidentiality provision” in their original settlement agreement by disclosing “the terms of the Settlement Agreement in the Complaint and in social media posts, and by sharing the Settlement Agreement with various Universal Music Group executives.”

But Offset’s lawyer responded, saying, “Quality Control no longer owns the copyright to Offset’s solo sound recordings and is no longer licensing Offset’s solo sound recordings to Capitol, and Capitol has acquired ownership of Offset’s solo sound recordings directly from Offset.”

Sources told TMZ that the ‘Ric Flair’ rapper doesn’t want to rejoin QC as a solo artist, but “all disputes and differences were smoothed over.”

Last month, Offset and his wife Cardi B joined forces for the cocky rap duet ‘Jealousy’, which was released solely by Motown Records. Any new music from Offset will be released via them without QC’s involvement.

On Good Morning America, Offset spoke about working with Jamie Lee Curtis on the promotional skit for ‘Jealousy’, where the two recreated James Brown‘s famous 1988 CNN interview. “Jamie Lee Curtis is a real one,” he said. “So, how that happened is I DM’d Jamie Lee Curtis on Instagram and said, ‘Yo, I got an idea. I would love to work with you.’”

He continued: “She wrote me back so quickly. She was like, ‘Yeah, I got you, but you need to follow me. That’s how I knew she was cool.”

The husband and wife duo also surprised fans at Rolling Loud Miami this year. Cardi B came out on stage during Offset’s headlining set to perform their hit collaborations ‘Clout’ and ‘MotorSport’. The Migos rapper also paid tribute to his late “brother” Takeoff by playing the Jackson 5’s ‘Never Can Say Goodbye’. The 28-year-old died after being shot in Houston last November.

Out of respect for Takeoff’s death, Offset pushed the release of his second solo album back. The album will be the follow-up to his 2019 debut album ‘Father Of 4’. NME gave that first record four stars, saying, “Overall, though, ‘Father of 4’ is a fine body of work that builds a convincing case that Offset is currently best-placed to be Migos’ break-out solo star: once again, the final act of a trilogy proves to be the finest.”

In June, Offset and Quavo performed for the first time together since Takeoff’s death at the 2023 BET Awards. After the poignant moment, the former said that the experience “cleared his soul.”