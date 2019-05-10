According to reports, the Migos star was in the studio when the incident occurred

Migos rapper Offset has reportedly escaped uninjured after a shooting incident occurred at a studio where he was recording.

According to TMZ, police responded to an incident at the Crossover Entertainment Group studio on Wednesday evening (May 8), following reports that the building was “peppered with bullets” in what one witness described as a “drive-by shooting.”

Whilst sources for TMZ have reported that the incident occurred shortly after Offset returned from a break outside, no official statement has yet been released from the rapper’s representatives as to his whereabouts when the incident occurred.

Witnesses reported to TMZ that one person was injured in the incident which occurred just after 9pm although police have reportedly been unable to locate a victim. They also reported that the incident damaged three vehicles, the exterior of the building and an adjoining apartment window.

Footage of the incident has been obtained via TMZ, which you can view here:

In a statement about the incident, the Atlanta Police Department said: “On May 8, 2019, at around 9:05 p.m. Atlanta Police responded to 1310 Ellsworth Industrial Pkwy in reference to a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the reporting party who advised that while he and others were at the location, occupants of a dark SUV started to shoot towards the building.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

“The shooting resulted in damage to three vehicles, the building and the window of an apartment in the area. It was initially reported that someone was shot in the leg, but officers were unable to locate a gunshot victim. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting. One of the reporting parties advised ‘Offset’ had been at the location at the time of the incident. That information has not been verified as ‘Offset’ was not on scene when police arrived. The investigation continues.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Offset was facing a felony arrest warrant following an incident at a Target supermarket in Atlanta.

Offset was been accused of a damaging a fan’s smartphone after he was approached in a branch of the store in the Georgia state capital.

Sandy Springs police issued the arrest warrant following the incident, which happened last week. Footage of the incident was obtained by WSB-TV’s Channel 2 Action News, which appears to show Offset slapping a phone out of the hand of a fan who was filming him in Target.

Offset was already facing a felony gun possession charge in the state of Georgia following an arrest back in July 2018. He pleaded not guilty to that charge last month, and is expected to return to court to hear his case later this month.

Offset’s debut solo album ‘Father of 4’ was released back in February – check out the key talking points from that record.