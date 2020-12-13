Offset has responded to Snoop Dogg’s criticism of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s track ‘WAP’.

Snoop Dogg recently called for female rappers to “have some privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him”.

“That should be a woman’s pride and possession,” he told Central Ave in response to the raunchy single, whose title stands for ‘Wet Ass Pussy’. “That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Offset has now responded to the rapper’s comments, saying he hates when men “get in female[’s] business”.

“It’s entertainment, you know what I’m saying?” the Migos rapper told TMZ. “That’s a Number One record. Anybody can say what they wanna say. That’s six-time platinum in three or four months.

“As rappers, we talk about the same shit. It’s a lot of woman empowerment, don’t shoot it down. We’ve never had this many artists that’s female artists running this shit. They catching up to us, passing us, setting records. ”

Offset added that he wasn’t dissing Snoop Dogg, but told “all men” to “stay out of women business”. “We should uplift our women and don’t tell them they can or can’t do something,” he said. “Do you know how long women been told they can’t do something or they shouldn’t do this, or they’re blackballed out of entertainment?”

Meanwhile, Cardi B was given the Billboard Woman Of The Year 2020 award last week (December 10) and referenced the controversy around ‘WAP’ in her speech.

NME has also named the track the Song Of The Year 2020, writing: “Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”