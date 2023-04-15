Offset reveals he’s got a Takeoff tattoo on his back in honour of late Migos rapper

Offset has revealed he’s had his back tattooed to honour his late Migos bandmate, Takeoff.

The ‘Open It Up’ hit-maker showcased the tattoo via his Instagram page today (Saturday, April 15). Posting two pictures to the site in a gallery, Offset revealed that he’s had a large depiction of Takeoff permanently etched onto his back – see picture below.

The piece takes up the entirety of the rapper’s back, and depicts Takeoff with a halo and floral design encircling his head. Offset wrote alongside the picture: “Love you4L & after [sic].” The comment was followed by a rocket, white heart, and dove of peace emoji.

Takeoff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) was killed on November 1, 2022 in what Houston police said was a “lucrative” game of dice outside a bowling alley at around 2.30am. The police have said that the rapper was not involved and was “an innocent bystander”. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head or neck. He was 28 years old.

Earlier this year in January, the man charged with the murder of Migos rapper was released from jail after his $1million bond was posted. At the time it was reported that Patrick Clark secured the bond on January 4 following a December 28 hearing that saw Clark’s team arguing that the bond was “excessive”. Clark posted bail after the judge denied his team’s attempts to have the amount lowered to $300,000 despite being able to appeal again.

According to reports, as part of the terms of his bail Clark was told he must remain under house arrest and must wear a GPS monitoring device at all times. He is also not allowed to communicate with anyone connected to the case, including music executive J Prince and Takeoff’s family.

Cardi b – Offset’s wife – later recalled the harrowing moment the Migos rapper found out his bandmate and friend was dead. “We just fell asleep, and out of nowhere, Offset[‘s] phone kept ringing, my phone kept ringing,” Cardi remembered.

“Offset picked up the phone, and he’s just like, ‘No!’ He’s screaming and screaming, ‘No, no, no!’ And I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ And he was like, ‘Takeoff is dead’.”

Cardi said that she then smacked her husband as she was so startled by the news, responding: “Don’t say that.” She continued: “He’s just screaming and just throwing things, throwing up, running all over. I was just so scared, I was just crying so much.”