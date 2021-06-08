Offset says Migos will “lead the pack” with ‘Culture III’

Migos‘ Offset has opened up on what fans can expect from the release of ‘Culture III’, predicting that the record will enable the group to cement their place at rap’s top table.

The fourth studio album from the Atlanta hip-hop trio is set to arrive this Friday (June 11) and marks their first record since 2018’s ‘Culture II’.

Speaking to Billboard about what Migos fans can expect, Offset explained: “This is three years of creativity and sitting back, because we felt like the fans deserved that. We didn’t want to make nobody upset, but our main thing was creating the best project we ever created. We gotta top ‘Culture’ and ‘Culture II’ and that’s not even about first-week sales.

“A lot of people get lost in that but it’s about the creativity and the records and what they mean when you talk to me.”

Offset added: “If I ask for a definition on each record, could you tell me what we’re talking about or what we mean? I think we did a great job with the way we bouncing the three flows. We not just doing one verse and one verse, we’re switching it up.

“We doing things other people can’t do because we the only group. We got creative with our flows so we could stamp another. We feel like we gonna lead the pack with this album.”

‘Culture III’ was confirmed earlier this year, with Migos sharing a lengthy trailer announcing the album.

According to a tweet from Quavo, the album reached the mixing stage in April after being recorded last year.

Quavo had previously said ‘Culture III’ would arrive sometime between February and March, but no album ultimately materialised. The album had already been delayed from its expected arrival date last year due to the pandemic.

In April, Migos were also announced as a headlining act – along with Future and Skepta – for this year’s Wireless Festival, which is scheduled for September at Crystal Palace Park.