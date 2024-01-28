Offset to embark on first solo headline tour in 2024

Offset has announced his first-ever solo headline North American tour in support of his latest record, ‘Set It Off’.

The Migos rapper released his highly-anticipated second album last year, featuring verses from his estranged wife Cardi B as well as Travis Scott, Future, Latto and more. Now, Offset has announced his upcoming tour by posting a video teaser to his Instagram.

The video was a doctored scene from the 1996 cult classic film Set It Off, in which Queen Latifah‘s character robs a car. She then riffles through the CD collection before playing the titular track from Offset’s 2023 LP.

“‘Set It Off’ is more than a phrase, it’s a vibe we’re creating together,” the 32-year-old said in a statement, per HiphopDX. “This tour is not just a series of concerts, it’s a journey into my mind. I’m ready to hit the road on my first solo headlining tour, bringing the heat and most importantly, giving the fans a new way to experience my music.”

The 17-stop excursion will commence in Philadelphia this March before hitting New York, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Houston and more. On April 10, the tour will end in Offset’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the dates below, and visit here for tickets.

The dates for Offset’s ‘Set It Off’ tour are:

MARCH

10 — Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

12 — Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

14 — New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

15 — Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

17 — Toronto, ON – HISTORY

19 — Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

20 — Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

22 — Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

23 — Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

27 — Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

29 — Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

30 — San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

APRIL

01 — Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

03 — Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

05 — Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

07 — Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

10 — Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

NME gave Offset’s ‘Set It Off’ three stars, saying: “[The album] doesn’t reflect Offset’s legacy. In the Metro Boomin-produced 2017 single ‘Ric Flair Drip’, Offset alludes that he’s in the same league as the 16-time wrestling champion – perhaps he’s more like Jeff Hardy; a beloved solo figure, but at his best with his brothers.”