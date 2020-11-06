Offset to make film debut in upcoming movie ‘American Sole’

Offset will officially make his debut on the silver screen in an upcoming film titled American Sole.

As reported by Deadline, the Migos rapper will join Pete Davidson, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Camila Mendes in the film, which was written and will be directed by Ian Edelman.

Offset will play a computer engineer alongside two young entrepreneurs (Davidson and Jackson Jr.) who resell aftermarket sneakers for fast cash.

In addition, Offset will join forces with Edelman and STX Music executive Jason Markey to curate and executively produce the official soundtrack for American Sole, which will include at least one original song.

No release date for either the film or soundtrack has been announced yet.

“This is my first feature film as an actor. After doing NCIS, I knew I wanted to do more acting,” Offset told Deadline.

“Landing this role in American Sole is dope. Not only do I get to star in the movie, but I get to bring my skills to the table as the curator and executive producer for the soundtrack. I’m bringing my world to the big screen. I hope the world is ready.”

Offset initially made his acting debut on the 11th season of NCIS. He starred as an undercover CIA agent alongside Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J’s characters in a bid to save a captive special agent.