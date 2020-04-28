Offset, Young Thug and more announce charity fundraiser livestream

Offset will team up with Young Thug, Rich the Kid and SAINt JHN as part of a livestream fundraiser for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Titled ‘Offset and Friends’, the virtual reality concert will stream live via Oculus Venues and Facebook from midnight to 2am BST on Thursday (April 30) and feature 30-minute sets from each rapper. The Oculus event page also teases special guests.

“Growing up in metro Atlanta, Offset has a deeply personal connection to the community and has donated 200,000 meals to the ACFB. He would love for his fans to join him in supporting the ACFB in their fight against hunger,” reads a post on the Migos rapper’s Facebook page.

“Every contribution – no matter how big or small – will help the ACFB ensure that their neighbours have the nourishment to lead healthy, productive lives. For every $1 donation received, the organisation can provide people in need with access to enough food for four nutritious meals. Help us reach our goal of providing 500,000 meals. Thank you for your support!”

Viewers will be able to make donations to the ACFB via Offset’s Facebook page during the event.

Earlier this week, Young Thug appeared on a new Chance the Rapper song with Lil Wayne – ‘Instagram Song 8’.