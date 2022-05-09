OH MY GIRL member Jiho leaves the group and WM Entertainment

OH MY GIRL’s Jiho has left the K-pop girl group, as well as her long-time agency WM Entertainment.

Today (May 9), WM entertainment announced in a statement to South Korean news outlets that Jiho would be departing from the girl group after the expiration of her contract with them. The agency also revealed that the remaining members of OH MY GIRL would be continuing as a six-member act.

“The agency has renewed exclusive contracts with the six members of Oh My Girl, Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Yoo Bin and Arin,” it said, as translated by Soompi. “With deep trust and confidence in each other built over working together for seven years, we plan to not hold back on our full support so that the six members can promote actively in diverse fields.”

Advertisement

The company also shared that Jiho’s decision to leave the group had come after “long in-depth conversations” with the K-pop idol. “We will respect Jiho’s decision to head towards her new dream,” WM Entertainment said. “We express our gratitude to Jiho who has been with us for a long period of seven years, and we will sincerely support Jiho in her future activities.”

WM Entertainment added: “The six members will continue to promote as OH MY GIRL. We will be working on a new start and even better image, so please continue to give them your love and support.”

At the time of writing, Jiho has yet to personally address the news of her departure.

In March, OH MY GIRL returned with their sophomore studio album ‘Real Love’, alongside its lead single of the same name. The release had marked the group’s first domestic release in 10 months, since their eighth mini-album ‘Dear OHMYGIRL’, which dropped last May.