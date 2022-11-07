OH MY GIRL’s YooA drops music videos for upcoming B-sides ‘Lay Low’ and ‘Melody’

OH MY GIRL member and soloist YooA has unveiled two tracks from her upcoming mini-album ‘Selfish’ through special music videos.

On November 6 and 7, the idol unveiled the visuals for her new B-sides ‘Lay Low’ and ‘Melody’, B-sides from her upcoming solo mini-album ‘Selfish’. However, the two songs will only be available on streaming platforms upon the release of the record on November 14 at 6PM KST.

Both music videos for ‘Lay Low’ and ‘Melody’ were filmed in Spain, with the former following YooA as she explores city streets and cafes while soundtracked by the upbeat new pop track. Meanwhile, the more laidback ‘Melody’ features the idol enjoying a relaxing day at an empty beach.

‘Selfish’ will mark YooA’s first solo release since her debut with ‘Bon Voyage’ in 2020. That record featured five songs, along with its title track of the same name. News of YooA’s comeback was first confirmed by her agency WM Entertainment last month.

Meanwhile, OH MY GIRL’s last music as a group had been their studio album ‘Real Love’, which arrived in March 2022. Shortly after the act concluded their promotional activities for the record, WM Entertainment announced that member Jiho would be leaving both the girl group and agency, therefore also making ‘Real Love’ their final release as a septet.

In a handwritten letter following the news of her departure, Jiho shared that she would now support OH MY GIRL not as one of its members, but as a Miracle (the group’s fanbase). “Thanks to you all, I was able to grow and be happy for the past seven years,” she wrote to fans.