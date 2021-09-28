Oh Wonder announce UK and European tour for 2022

Oh Wonder have announced details of their 2022 UK and European tour.
Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West will tour next year in support of their upcoming fourth album ‘22 Break’, which is set for release on October 8.
While Oh Wonder will first perform a special show at The Albany Theatre in London on Thursday (September 30) – which will later be broadcast online on YouTube on October 14 – the duo have today (September 28) announced details of their UK and European tour plans for 2022.
In terms of their UK and Ireland shows, Oh Wonder will kick off the dates in Southampton on April 7, 2022. The pair will then play shows in such cities as Cardiff, Nottingham, Glasgow, Dublin and Birmingham before the tour ends in Norwich on April 22, 2022.
You can check out Oh Wonder’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.
March 2022
3 – Glauvclub, Moscow
4 – Morze, St Petersburg
6 – Club Hollywood, Tallinn
8 – Hanzas Perons, Riga
9 – Loftas Art Factory, Vilinus
11 – Stodola, Warsaw
12 – B17, Poznan
13 – Klub Studio, Krakow
15 – Arena, Vienna
16 – Atelier Babylon, Bratislava
17 – Akvárium Klub, Budapest
19 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin
20 – Amager Bio, Copenhagen
21 – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo
23 – Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg
24 – Carlserk Victoria, Cologne
26 – Magazinni Generali, Milan
27 – Les Docks, Lausanne
29 – Backstage Werk, Munich
31 – Tivoliredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht
April 2022
1 – Amsterdam, Paradiso
3 – Le Trianon, Paris
4 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels
6 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg
7 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton
8 – The Great Hall, Cardiff
9 – O2 Academy, Liverpool
11 – Rock City, Nottingham
12 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow
14 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin
15 – O2 Academy, Leeds
17 – Newcastle University, Newcastle
20 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
20 – O2 Ritz, Manchester
21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London
22 – UEA, Norwich
Tickets for Oh Wonder’s 2022 tour will go on sale on Friday (October 1) from here.
‘22 Break’ is the follow-up to Oh Wonder’s February 2020 album ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’.