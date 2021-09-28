Oh Wonder announce UK and European tour for 2022

Oh Wonder have announced details of their 2022 UK and European tour.

Josephine Vander Gucht and Anthony West will tour next year in support of their upcoming fourth album ‘22 Break’, which is set for release on October 8.

While Oh Wonder will first perform a special show at The Albany Theatre in London on Thursday (September 30) – which will later be broadcast online on YouTube on October 14 – the duo have today (September 28) announced details of their UK and European tour plans for 2022.

In terms of their UK and Ireland shows, Oh Wonder will kick off the dates in Southampton on April 7, 2022. The pair will then play shows in such cities as Cardiff, Nottingham, Glasgow, Dublin and Birmingham before the tour ends in Norwich on April 22, 2022.

You can check out Oh Wonder’s upcoming UK and European tour dates below.

March 2022

3 – Glauvclub, Moscow

4 – Morze, St Petersburg

6 – Club Hollywood, Tallinn

8 – Hanzas Perons, Riga

9 – Loftas Art Factory, Vilinus

11 – Stodola, Warsaw

12 – B17, Poznan

13 – Klub Studio, Krakow

15 – Arena, Vienna

16 – Atelier Babylon, Bratislava

17 – Akvárium Klub, Budapest

19 – Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin

20 – Amager Bio, Copenhagen

21 – Rockefeller Music Hall, Oslo

23 – Grosse Freiheit, Hamburg

24 – Carlserk Victoria, Cologne

26 – Magazinni Generali, Milan

27 – Les Docks, Lausanne

29 – Backstage Werk, Munich

31 – Tivoliredenburg – Ronda, Utrecht

April 2022

1 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

3 – Le Trianon, Paris

4 – Ancienne Belgique, Brussels

6 – Den Atelier, Luxembourg

7 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

8 – The Great Hall, Cardiff

9 – O2 Academy, Liverpool

11 – Rock City, Nottingham

12 – SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow

14 – Olympia Theatre, Dublin

15 – O2 Academy, Leeds

17 – Newcastle University, Newcastle

20 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

20 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

21 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

22 – UEA, Norwich

Tickets for Oh Wonder’s 2022 tour will go on sale on Friday (October 1) from here.

‘22 Break’ is the follow-up to Oh Wonder’s February 2020 album ‘No One Else Can Wear Your Crown’.