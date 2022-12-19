Ohio indie rock band The Sidekicks announce split

Ohio indie rock band The Sidekicks have announced news of their break-up.

The quartet – comprising of Steve Ciolek, Toby Reif, Ryan Starinsky and Matt Climer – took to Instagram over the weekend to confirm the news.

“Folks have been asking and it’s about time that we let everyone know that we have called it a day,” they wrote, sharing a photo of some band merch. “We are endlessly grateful for anyone who has given us a listen, attended a show or put us up for a night.”

Advertisement

They continued: “We are equally grateful to all those who have helped us along the way and to those who we met through our travels and time in this group. So, this is a thank you, from us to you. We hope you had as much fun listening as we had throughout this journey.”

The band also added that any remaining merch can be bought via their Big Cartel and that fans should keep an eye on their new projects “Nothin’, Superviolet, Hunden, starboy_devoid, Mukiss and Orbits”.

The Sidekicks self-released their debut full-length ‘So Long, Soggy Dog’ in 2007, returning with two more albums: ‘Weight Of Air’ in 2009 and ‘Awkward Breeds’ in 2012. Following this, they were signed to Epitaph Records to release 2014’s ‘Runners In The Nerved World’. Their fifth and final release arrived in the form of ‘Happiness Hours’ in 2018.

In response to the post confirming their split, guitarist Toby Reif wrote on Twitter: “RIP Sidekicks, every day I got to play music with steve, ryan, and sanders felt like I’d won some sort of wild contest. Can’t believe how many good people and good places we got to know”.

Pennsylvania band Tigers Jaw added: “So many formative memories for our band revolve around @SidekicksOhio – we owe them so much. Truly the best live band to ever do it and some of the greatest people we’ve had the privilege of knowing. Excited for other projects to come, but Sidekicks forever”.

Advertisement

Replying to the band’s post on Instagram, musician Jeff Rosenstock said: “Love you guys. Thanks for playing such great tunes and kicking so much ass when you played em. And of course for playing our wedding. So happy we got to play so many shows together and to become friends. Love ya!! If you wanted to play one more time no one would be mad about it”. Meanwhile, Evan Thomas Weiss of Into It. Over It. simply wrote: “the greatest rock and roll band in america”.