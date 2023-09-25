Oklahoma State Fair shooting cuts Vince Neil’s set short

A shooting occurred at the Oklahoma State Fair last Saturday (September 23) where Mötley Crüe‘s Vince Neil was performing a solo set.

As Billboard reports, one person was injured when shots were fired during an argument between two groups of people at the Oklahoma City fairgrounds. The incident resulted in a crowd of people running for safety, police said.

The injured person, who was shot in the chest, remained in a critical condition in hospital as of yesterday (Sunday, September 24).

One person was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon following the shooting. Police initially took two people into custody but one of them was later released, according to Oklahoma City Police Lt. Jeff Cooper.

Police have not yet shared the suspect’s name.

Neil is said to have been midway through his performance at the fair’s Chickasaw Country Entertainment Stage when the incident took place. The show was scheduled to begin at 8pm.

Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said that after the initial shooting, someone fired some rounds into the air as people started running.

The Mötley Crüe lead vocalist has since written about the ordeal on his X (fka Twitter) account.

“At a concert in Oklahoma City Crazy night last night. 3/4 of the way thru the set people started running,” he told his followers. “We were told to get in [the] dressing room. There were shooters shooting people. Thank you fans for your understanding.”

In a follow-up post, Neil wrote: “Thankfully we are all okay! Thanks to everyone who came out. Please stay safe! #OklahomaStateFair.”

One witness said people were stampeding and children were crying following the gunshots. Cooper confirmed that the shooting was an isolated incident and not an active shooter, per Yahoo! News.

Guns are prohibited at the Oklahoma State Fair, and there are security and detectors at the entrances.

