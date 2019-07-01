‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X is now the longest-running US hip-hop number one of all time

It's edged out Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' and more

‘Old Town Road’, Lil Nas X‘s hip-hop/country crossover hit, has been at number one on the US Hot 100 chart for thirteen weeks, the longest reign ever held by a hip-hop track.

The record was previously held by three tracks, Eminem‘s 2002 classic ‘Lose Yourself’, The Black Eyed Peas‘ ‘Boom Boom Pow’, and Wiz Khalifa‘s ‘See You Again’.

“CRAZY DAY”, responded Lil Nas X on Instagram, who also shared the news on Twitter.

It’s been a hectic few days for the rapper. Earlier this evening (1 July), he responded to people who were theorising that ‘Old Town Road’ was about gay sex.

“old town road is literally about horses” he said.

Yesterday, on the final day of Pride Month, Nas X came out as gay in a series of social media posts directing fans to the lyrics of his track ‘C7osure’.

“Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm [fuck with me] no more,” he wrote on Twitter. “But before this month ends I want y’all to listen closely to ‘C7osure’.”