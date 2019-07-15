Old woman on shoulders is the unlikely hero of TRNSMT

Lewis Capaldi's new biggest fan

An elderly crowd member at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival has become the unlikely hero of the weekend.

A video was tweeted of the woman during Lewis Capaldi‘s set at the weekender, having the time of her life on a man’s shoulders.

“That’s my gran,” one reply tweeted, while another commented: “Made my day I thought I was the oldest there”.

Lewis Capaldi’s set at the festival drew headlines for more than this reason alone. The singer-songwriter arrived on stage at the Glasgow festival wearing a Chewbacca mask, referencing a comment Noel Gallagher recently made likening him to the Star Wars character.

The mask has now been signed by Capaldi and acquired by an employee of DF Concerts, the organisers of TRNSMT. It’s been put up for auction on eBay, with any proceeds going to Tiny Changes, the mental health charity set up in the memory of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison.

He then went on to play a rendition of Oasis hit ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’, which he renamed ‘Don’t Chewbac In Anger’ just for the occasion. He dedicated the song to Noel, who he referred to as “my dear, dear father”.

Stormzy also got in on the Capaldi love-in, covering his song ‘Someone You Loved’ during his own headline set at TRNSMT.