Listen to Oliver Tree and Blink-182’s re-working of ‘Let Me Down’

Oliver Tree has shared a new version of ‘Let Me Down’, which has been re-worked with Blink-182 — you can listen to the track below.

The original version of the song features on Tree’s debut album ‘Ugly is Beautiful’, which came out on July 17 and recently charted at #32 in its first week on the Official UK Albums Chart — his first UK Top 40 release.

Collaborating with his “childhood heroes” Blink-182, Tree has now released the exclusive re-working of ‘Let Me Down’, which you can hear below.

Reviewing ‘Ugly Is Beautiful’ for NME, Ben Jolley wrote: “Injecting humour into everything he does while offering a surrealist escape from the mundane everyday – it’s easy to see how Tree’s outlandishness has made him the digital age’s definitive rockstar.

“It’s a role he’s happy to play on the aptly-titled moshpit-inducing ‘Ugly Is Beautiful’ but, beyond the fuzzy guitars and old-school hip-hop beats, Tree’s thought-provoking narrative – which tackles depression, loneliness, commercialism, bullying and ignoring haters – proves he’s more than a piss-taking internet troll.”

Tree has also shared the video for the ‘Ugly Is Beautiful’ track ‘I’m Gone’, which you can see above.

Earlier this month, Blink-182’s Travis Barker revealed that the band have a song which features a posthumous contribution from the late Juice WRLD.

“I think it’ll come out on a Blink project as well as a [Blink-182 producer] Andrew Watt solo project,” Barker said when asked about when the track might be released.