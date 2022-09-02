Oliver Sim cancels North American, UK and European tour dates

Oliver Sim has announced the cancellation of his forthcoming ‘Hideous’ tour, which was scheduled to run over 17 dates across North America, Europe and the UK.

In a statement shared on his Instagram account, the artist (who also performs in The xx) cited complications with timing for his decision. The tour was primed to launch Sim’s forthcoming solo debut, ‘Hideous Bastard’, and as he wrote in his statement: “Part of the reason Hideous Bastard came to be was imagining playing the songs live. But timing is everything and sometimes things don’t quite come together the way we’d hoped.”

Sim went on to note that he’s “sorry for any inconvenience caused” and assured fans that he will indeed tour the album in due time. “I look forward to putting on a truly hideous show for you very soon,” he added, before pointing out that ticketholders will be able to receive refunds from their original point of purchase.

‘Hideous Bastard’ is due for release next Friday (September 9) via Young. Sim has shared four singles from it thus far: ‘Romance With A Memory’, ‘Fruit’, the Jimmy Somerville-assisted ‘Hideous’ and ‘GMT’. A remix of the lattermost song, helmed by Sims’ bandmate Jamie xx, was released last week. ‘Hideous’ will also be the subject of an upcoming short film of the same name, due out a day before the album itself (September 8).

To date, Sim has performed just four shows under his own name. He debuted his new project in London at the end of June, performing a cover of Placebo‘s ‘Nancy Boy’ and The xx song ‘I Dare You’ with bandmate Romy.