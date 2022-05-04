Oliver Sim rehearses new version of The xx’s ‘I Dare You’ ahead of debut solo tour

The xx‘s Oliver Sim has shared footage of himself rehearsing a new version of the trio’s single ‘I Dare You’ ahead of his first solo tour. Watch the video below.

The musician is set to play five headline shows this month after recently releasing two solo singles, ‘Romance With A Memory’ and ‘Fruit’, both of which were produced and co-written by his bandmate Jamie xx.

Sim’s first gig will take place at Shoreditch Town Hall in London next Tuesday (May 10) ahead of further dates in Paris (11), Berlin (13), New York (15) and Los Angeles (17). You can find any remaining tickets here.

As he prepared for the tour, The xx took to their official Instagram page to post a clip of their singer/bassist “covering his favourite band for next week’s shows”. Sim is seen delivering a stripped-back solo rendition of ‘I Dare You’, which appears on the group’s third album ‘I See You’ (2017).

His bandmate Romy expressed her approval in the comments section, replying with a love heart-eyes emoji. Watch the footage here:

Upon announcing his upcoming tour, Sim teased that he would be “joined by some very talented new friends” at the shows. “I’ll be playing my extensive back catalogue of two songs and something extra,” he wrote. “Come see me.”

The xx, meanwhile, are yet to release the follow-up to ‘I See You’. Last December, the band shared footage of themselves working together in what appeared to be a rehearsal or recording space.

The clip came almost two years after the band first hinted at their return with an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve 2019.

Meanwhile, Romy and Jamie xx are both due to perform solo sets at Primavera Sound 2022 in Barcelona next month. The latter artist shared his first single in two years, the anthemic ‘Let’s Do It Again’, last month.