Oliver Tree announces 2023 UK and European tour

Oliver Tree has announced a handful of UK and EU dates in the autumn as part of his ‘Oliver Tree Presents Alone In A Crowd’ tour.

The tour will kick off in October with shows in Australia and New Zealand. From there, the European leg will embark on November 1 in Paris and then Luxembourg on November 2. UK stops will follow shortly after and include gigs in Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and London.

Tree’s opening support will be from Sueco in Australia and New Zealand and Tommy Cash across Europe and the UK. Tickets for the shows are available for purchase here. Check out the full list of tour dates below:

‘Oliver Tree Presents Alone In A Crowd’ tour dates are:

OCTOBER

10 – Auckland, Shed 10

11 – Wellington, Michael Fowler Centre

13 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

14 – Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

18 – Melbourne, Festival Hall

20 – Adelaide, Hindley Street Music Hall

21 – Perth, Metro City

NOVEMBER

1 – Paris Olympia

2 – Luxembourg, ROCKHAL

4 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham

5 – Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow

7 – Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds

8 – Manchester, O2 Apollo

9 – London, Troxy

11 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique (Belgium)

14 – Tilburg, O13 Poppodium (Netherlands)

16 – Munich, Tonhalle (Germany)

17 – Cologne, Werk (Germany)

19 – Berlin, Colubiahalle (Germany)

20 – Zurich Halle 622 (Switzerland)

21 – Fabrique, Milan (Italy)

The tour is named after Tree’s forthcoming third album, ‘Alone in a Crowd’. The LP follows 2022’s ‘Cowboy Tears’. ‘Alone in a Crowd’ is set for release on September 29 via Atlantic. Pre-order the album here.

Back in June, Tree performed at New York City’s Governors Ball. NME named him as one of the 10 must-see acts to watch, sharing: “Known for his stage antics and viral, sped-up TikTok hits like ‘Miss You’, the California performer is already ready to light up the stage with his bowl cut. The meme machine is a pro at merging irony, humour and delight into his sets, so if you’re in the mood for something unforgettable, you’ll want to be there when he brings his one-of-a-kind energy to Gov Ball.”