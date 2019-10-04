Olivia Colman to cover Portishead’s ‘Glory Box’ for new Children In Need album

Jodie Whittaker has also taken on Coldplay's 'Yellow', which you can hear now

Olivia Colman is set to cover Portishead‘s classic ‘Glory Box’ for a new charity covers album.

The Oscar winner and star of Peep Show, The Favourite and more is contributing to ‘Got It Covered’, in support of the BBC’s annual charity event.

‘Got It Covered’ will come out on November 1, with at least £1.50 from each sale going to the charity.

Also on the album are Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker. The former has taken on The Proclaimers‘ ‘Sunshine On Leith’, while the current Doctor covers Coldplay classic ‘Yellow’, which you can hear below in advance of the album.

Also on ‘Got It Covered’ are Helena Bonham Carter, who covers Joni Mitchell‘s ‘Both Sides Now’, Yesterday star Himesh Patel, who shows he’s got soul on a version of The Killers‘ ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’, and plenty more.

View the full list of names and covers for ‘Got It Covered’ below.

Helena Bonham Carter covers ‘Both Sides Now’ by Joni Mitchell

Jim Broadbent covers ‘Blue Moon’ by Rogers and Hart)

Olivia Colman CBE covers ‘Glory Box’ by Portishead

Shaun Dooley covers ‘Never Grow Up’ by Taylor Swift

Luke Evans covers ‘Smile’ by Charlie Chaplin

Suranne Jones covers ‘Symphony’ by Clean Bandit

Adrian Lester OBE covers ‘I Wish’ by Stevie Wonder

Himesh Patel covers ‘All These Things That I’ve Done’ by The Killers

David Tennant covers ‘Sunshine on Leith’ by The Proclaimers

Jodie Whittaker covers ‘Yellow’ by Coldplay

Ensemble cover ‘It Must Be Love’ by Labi Siffre

Olivia Colman has recently said that she’d love to appear in the new James Bond movie, saying: “Fleabagsy me a part.”

The star has already bagged herself a big upcoming cameo: Colman will appear as a femme fatale in a new episode of The Simpsons.