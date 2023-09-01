Olivia Dean adds more UK and European dates to 2024 ‘Messy’ tour

UK soul-pop singer Olivia Dean has expanded her forthcoming tour in support of her debut studio album, ‘Messy’.

The tour, which is scheduled to begin next April, was originally announced in late June with shows in Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham. Since the initial shows were announced, Dean has sold out her shows in both Leeds and Manchester.

Yesterday (August 31), the singer extended her run with an additional eight shows, including three in the UK and five through mainland Europe. A full list of dates on the tour is available below.

Advertisement

Tickets for the newly-announced shows will go on general sale at 10am BST next Friday (September 8). For those signed up to Dean’s mailing list, however, an exclusive pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (September 6) – also from 10am BST.

Tickets for the new UK shows, along with remaining tickets for Birmingham, can be found here. Tickets for the European shows, meanwhile, are available via Dean’s official website.

“I can’t wait to fill these rooms with love and warmth and dancing feet,” said Dean in a press statement. “It’s gonna be very special, and I can’t wait to sing with you all.”

Dean released ‘Messy’ in June this year. In a four-star review, NME described the album as “a light, nimble and fresh-faced collection of sprawling soul-pop tunes that illustrate the importance of perseverance amid personal upheaval”.

“‘Messy’ ultimately does everything a debut should, uniting multiple stories with a clear, radiant voice,” it read.

Following the album’s release, Dean co-wrote and sang on the Lionesses’ World Cup song ‘Call Me A Lioness’. The song also featured former Spice Girl Melanie C, Wolf Alice‘s Ellie Rowsell and Self Esteem.

Olivia Dean’s UK/EU ‘Messy’ tour dates are:

Advertisement

APRIL

Thursday 25 – Glasgow, SWG3 Galvanizers

Friday 26 – Leeds, Stylus

Saturday 27 – Manchester, Albert Hall

Monday 29 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

Tuesday 30 – Bristol, O2 Academy

MAY

Thursday 2 – London, Eventim Apollo

Friday 11 – Brussels, Ancienne Belgique

Sunday 13 – Amsterdam, Paradiso

Thursday 16 – Cologne, Stadhalle

Friday 17 – Berlin, Tempodrom

Sunday 18 – Hamburg, Docks