Olivia Dean announced as Amazon Music’s 2021 Breakthrough Artist

Olivia Dean has been tipped for greatness by Amazon Music, after being announced as the streaming platform’s Breakthrough artist for 2021.

The singer, who recently played NME’s Girls To The Front online show for International Women’s Day, follows in the footsteps of Arlo Parks in picking up the prestigious honour.

“I am so excited to be announced as Amazon Music’s Breakthrough artist,” Olivia said.

“I am so grateful for their support and excited to work with their amazing team. We have so many fun things planned and I know they’ll be the best partner for realising them. Thank you for choosing little ol’ meeee.”

As a Breakthrough artist, Olivia is now set to receive receive substantial support from Amazon Music including bespoke video and audio content, global marketing support, increased visibility across Amazon Music’s playlists and programming, and a high-profile Amazon Original track which is available only on the streaming platform.

Speaking to NME, Dean recently explained how championing female and non-binary talent has long been an integral part of her creative process.

Dean, who has worked exclusively with female music video directors since she made her debut in 2018 with ‘Reason To Say’, said: “I feel like my music is for everyone to enjoy and I want everyone to feel they can relate to it.

“But I’m a woman, so it definitely all comes from a female perspective.”

She added: “It just makes sense for my videos to be directed by women because there’s so many talented female directors that just don’t get a look-in!

“This is something I plan to continue doing for the foreseeable, so I will really be trying to find as many women as I can. Come and join the party!”.