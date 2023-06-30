Olivia Rodirgo shares rock-opera inspired new track ‘Vampire’

Olivia Rodrigo has shared her latest single ‘Vampire’ from her highly anticipated forthcoming album ‘Guts’.

Produced by and co-written with Daniel Nigro, who also worked with the singer on her 2021 album ‘Sour‘, ‘Vampire’ marks a new era for Rodrigo trading up the dreamy minimalism seen on her debut for a rock-opera inspired route with pounding drums and frantic pianos.

“I was upset about a certain situation and went to the studio alone and sat down at the grand piano, and the chords and melody and lyrics just poured out of me — almost like an out-of-body experience,” said Rodrigo.

“It’s a song about feeling confused and hurt, and at first I thought it was meant to be a piano ballad. But when Dan and I started working on it, we juxtaposed the lyrics with these big drums and crazy tempo changes. So now it’s like a heartbreak song you can dance to.”

Directed by famed artist/director/photographer Petra Collins, the track’s accompanying video features Rodrigo singing in a forest which is later revealed to be a stage at an awards show. A studio light falls on her and security chase after her while hurt. Collins and Rodrigo have previously teamed up on the videos for ‘Brutal’ and ‘Good 4 You’.

‘Vampire’ is the lead single from the pop singer’s upcoming second album ‘Guts’ which is set for release on September 8 via Geffen.

Rodrigo’s 2022 LP ‘Sour’ earned her three Grammy awards for best pop vocal album, best new artist and best pop solo performance along with one BRITS award for international song of the year.

In a four-star review of ‘Sour’, NME shared: When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘drivers license’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up. For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real. This is no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come.”

Last month, Rodrigo celebrated the second anniversary of ‘Sour’ on Instagram: “No words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life.”

She also shared an update on her sophomore record, promising fans that it was at the time “so so so so so close to being done”.