Olivia Rodrigo has shared an 18-song playlist to mark her 18th birthday – you can listen to it below.

The singer, who has enjoyed break-out success already this year with her debut single ‘Drivers License’, turned 18 on Saturday (February 20).

Rodrigo marked her birthday last weekend by sharing a new video where she selected “18 of my favourite songs that have shaped me into the girl that I am today”.

The clip, which you can watch in full below, sees Rodrigo expand on why she selected tracks by the likes of Taylor Swift, The White Stripes and Fiona Apple for her playlist.

Rodrigo has also shared a playlist of the songs, titled ‘18 years, 18 tracks’, on Spotify.

The collection, which includes tracks by the likes of Lorde, The Killers and Black Sabbath, is available to listen to below.

Earlier this month, Rodrigo performed a stripped-back rendition of ‘Drivers License’ for the Grammy Museum’s online streaming service Collection:live.

Rodrigo spoke after her performance about the recent challenge she’s set herself to write music on a daily basis.

“Before quarantine, it was always kind of a, ‘Oh, if I have a spark of inspiration, then I’ll write a song’. I’ll just vomit all of my feelings onto my piano keyboard,” she explained.

“But doing that challenge kind of really taught me how to have creativity as a tap and be able to work on something and kind of craft something from the ground up, even if you’re not feeling particularly inspired.”

Speaking to NME last month, Rodrigo reflected on the massive commercial success of ‘Drivers License’.

“I truly don’t feel like my brain can process all of it: I see all the numbers, but it doesn’t really sink in totally. I’m sort of in a state of disbelief,” Rodrigo said.