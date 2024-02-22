Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan announce joint Record Store Day 2024 release with covers of each other

Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan have announced a joint Record Store Day 2024 release that features covers of each others tracks.

The two singers have teamed up on a limited-edition special live recording 7″ vinyl pressing titled ‘Olivia Rodrigo ‘Stick Season’/Noah Kahan ‘Lacy’ – FROM THE BBC RADIO 1 LIVE LOUNGE’ will be released on April 20 via Geffen/Mercury/Republic. It will be available at participating independent record stores as part of the celebration of Record Store Day.

‌The coloured vinyl features Rodrigo’s viral cover of Kahan’s hit track ‘Stick Season’ on side A along with Kahan’s cover of Rodrigo’s ‘Guts’ track ‘Lacy’ on side B which were both part of BBC Radio 1‘s Live Lounge. You can visit recordstoreday.com for more information including a full list of all participating stores.

Other artists set to release special one-off collectable releases on vinyl, cassette and more include The 1975, David Bowie, Daft Punk, Blur, Lily Allen, Gorillaz, Elton John, Paramore and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

This year marks the 17th edition of the event, and it comes after the news that vinyl sales rose by nearly 15 per cent in the first nine months of 2023, despite the ongoing dominance of streaming services.

Last year, the event proved to be highly successful, helping vinyl sales to soar by 122 per cent in the week that it took place. According to Official Charts Company data, 190,000 vinyl records were sold in the seven-day period, surpassing CD sales. Overall, physical sales were up 37.2 per cent week-on-week as well.

In other news, Kahan recently played at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. In a five-star review of the performance, NME shared: “Having made folk-pop cool again – it was once, perhaps fairly, derided as ‘stomp clap hey’ music – there’s no denying the torch-bearing troubadour was made to play massive stages. August’s headline show at London’s The O2, a venue even bigger than this, looks like it’ll be a walk in the park.”

Elsewhere, Rick Astley recently covered Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ during his recent appearance in the BBC Radio 2 Piano Room.

Rodrigo is set to kick off her ‘Guts’ world tour this Friday, February 24 at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. The tour will continue on Saturday night in Phoenix, AZ at Footprint Arena before making its way across North America, Europe, and UK, with stops in Miami, Toronto, New York, London, Manchester, Glasgow and more before wrapping in August with four massive shows in Los Angles at the Kia Forum. The Breeders, PinkPantheress, Chappell Roan, and Remi Wolf will join on select dates across the tour.