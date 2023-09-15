Olivia Rodrigo announces 18 new additional dates to her 2024 ‘Guts’ world tour

Olivia Rodrigo has added 18 new addition dates to her 2024 ‘Guts‘ world tour due to incredible fan demand.

The updated 75 date tour will now include a four-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 Arena and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Second shows have been announced for Chicago, Montreal, Boston, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco, and Seattle.

Rodrigo’s world tour is set to kick off on Friday, February 23, 2024 in Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena. From there the singer will make stops in major cities across the US before heading over to the UK and EU. She will make her way back to the States in August 2024 to wrap up the tour with a final show in Los Angeles.

The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf and Pinkpantheress will be joining the ‘Vampire’ singer on the road as support for the massive tour.

Registration for access to tickets is open now through Sunday, September 17 at 10pm on OliviaRodrigo.COM.

For US fans, visit here for ticket registration. Registration is open now until Sunday, September 17 at 10pm. There is also an American Express early access for any AmEx card holders. Visit here to register for the early access. Standard tickets will range from $49.50 – $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees.

EU fans can visit here and UK fans can visit here for ticket registration. Again, registration is open now until Sunday, September 17 at 10pm. The American Express early access is also applicable for any UK and EU cardholders. If you are an AmEx holder, you can visit here for the early access registration.

VIP packages are also available via VIP Nation. Visit here for the more information on the packages. Rodrigo will also be introducing Silver Star tickets. These are comprised of a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date.

The Silver Star tickets program was designed to make it as easy and affordable as possible for fans to make it out to shows. The tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of two per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.

Ticket locations within the venue will include limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, as well as the floor.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Rodrigo’s new non-profit, Fund 4 Good, which supports women’s education, reproductive rights, and prevents gender-based violence.

The updated ‘Guts’ 2024 world tour dates are:

FEBUARY

23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

MARCH

1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

2 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

5 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

20 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~ – NEW SHOW

22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

26– Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

27 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~ – NEW SHOW

29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

30 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~ – NEW SHOW



APRIL

1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

2 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~ – NEW SHOW

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden + – NEW SHOW

9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden + – NEW SHOW

30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

MAY

1 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena = – NEW SHOW

3 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

4 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live = – NEW SHOW

7 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

8 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro = – NEW SHOW

10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

11 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena = – NEW SHOW

14 – London, UK – The O2 =

15 – London, UK – The O2 =

17 – London, UK – The O2 = – NEW SHOW

18 – London, UK – The O2 = – NEW SHOW

22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome = – NEW SHOW

28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

JUNE

1 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

4 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

9 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

15 – Paris, France – Accor Arena = – NEW SHOW

18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

JULY

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

AUGUST

2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

3 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^ – NEW SHOW

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

7 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^ – NEW SHOW

9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

16 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + – NEW SHOW

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum + – NEW SHOW

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

In other Olivia Rodrigo news, the singer teamed up with Apple to announced the iPhone 15 Pro with a phone-filmed music video for her song ‘Get Him Back!’.

Directed by Jack Begert and shot on the iPhone 15 Pro in collaboration with Apple, the music video for ‘Get Him Back’ features multiple Rodrigos walking around and trashing an apartment as well as her walking through a car-packed street with their windows exploding.

It also features photography direction by Xiao “X” Liu, who used the “crash zoom technique” with the 15 Pro’s 5x Telephoto camera.