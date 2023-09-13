Olivia Rodrigo announces 2024 ‘Guts’ world tour

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her 2024 ‘Guts’ world tour in support of her second album of the same name.

The 57-date tour will kick off in Palm Springs, California in February 2024. From there, Rodrigo will make her way through major cities such as Houston, Dallas, Miami, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, and Toronto.

She will then play a two-night run in New York City’s Madison Square Garden in April 2024 before flying across the Atlantic Ocean to Dublin, Ireland to play at the city’s 3Arena. The pop singer will make further stops in Glasgow and Birmingham followed by two nights at The O2 in London.

May and June 2024 will see Rodrigo take over Europe with stops in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Spain. For the final stretch of the tour, she will return to the States with shows in Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Utah, and Colorado before wrapping up the tour in August 2024 with two nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

The Breeders, Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf and Pinkpantheress will be joining the ‘Vampire’ singer on the road as support for the massive tour.

Registration for Access to Tickets is Open Now Through Sunday, September 17 at 10 PM on OliviaRodrigo.COM.

For US fans, visit here for ticket registration. Registration is open now until Sunday, September 17 at 10pm. There is also an American Express early access for any AmEx card holders. Visit here to register for the early access. Standard tickets will range from $49.50 – $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees.

EU fans can visit here and UK fans can visit here for ticket registration. Registration is open now until Sunday, September 17 at 10pm. The American Express early access is also applicable for any UK and EU cardholders. If you are an AmEx holder, you can visit here for the early access registration.

VIP packages are also available via VIP Nation. Visit here for the more information on the packages. Rodrigo will also be introducing Silver Star tickets. These are comprised of a limited number of $20 USD plus taxes and fees (or the local currency equivalent) tickets available at a later date.

The Silver Star tickets program was designed to make it as easy and affordable as possible for fans to make it out to shows. the tickets must be purchased in pairs with a limit of 2 per purchase. These seats will be located next to each other and the seat locations will be revealed the day of show when picked up at the venue box office.

Ticket locations within the venue will include limited view seats, lower and upper level seating, as well as the floor.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Rodrigo’s new non-profit, Fund 4 Good, which supports women’s education, reproductive rights, and prevents gender-based violence.

‘Guts’ 2024 world tour dates are:

FEBUARY

23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

MARCH

1 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

2 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

5 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

6 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

8 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

9 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

26– Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

APRIL

1 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

6 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

MAY

3 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

7 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

14 – London, UK – The O2 =

15 – London, UK – The O2 =

22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

JUNE

1 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

4 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

7 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

9 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

JULY

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

AUGUST

2 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

6 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

9 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +



Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

Rodrigo previously shared that she had written her second LP ‘Guts’ with a tour in mind.

Speaking to Capital FM, the ‘Vampire’ singer shared that her upcoming second album was written “with a tour in mind”. While Rodrigo said a tour of the UK is “in the works” and that she couldn’t share more at the moment, she did share that most of her new songs were written for live performances.

Olivia Rodrigo said: “I think there’s a lot of fun songs. I wrote the album with a tour in mind, so I think they’re all songs I wanted people to be able to scream in a crowd. Hopefully that’s what’s achieved.”

In a five-star review of ‘Guts’, NME‘s Sophie Williams said: ‘Guts’ doesn’t just feel transitional in a musical sense. It marks the end of Rodrigo’s teenage years, a moment that has gravity given that she recently said in a statement that she felt like she grew “10 years” between the ages of 18 and 20. Here, she offers blunt self-analysis while reflecting on wider cultural ideas of performance and swallowing anger in order to comply with the wants and needs of others. It works as a display of real power, range and versatility – all of which Rodrigo possesses in abundance.