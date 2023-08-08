Olivia Rodrigo announces new single ‘Bad Idea Right?’, coming this week

Olivia Rodrigo has announced her next single, ‘Bad Idea Right?’ – check out the artwork below.

The song will appear on the pop singer’s second studio album ‘Guts’, which is due for release on September 8 via Geffen (pre-order/pre-save here).

Following on from the record’s lead single, ‘Vampire’, ‘Bad Idea Right?’ is scheduled to arrive this Friday (August 11). Rodrigo shared the news on social media yesterday (August 7), where she also posted the track’s cover art.

The image sees the star looking into a mirror after scrawling the song’s title across the glass with red lipstick.

Additionally, Rodrigo said in an email to fans that she was “so stoked” to share ‘Bad Idea Right?’ with them (via the Line Of Best Fit).

“The song is pretty different from ‘Vampire’ & shows another side of ‘Guts’ that’s a little more fun & playful,” she continued. “Cannot wait to share it with you alllllll. love to ya always!”

See the announcement post here:

Rodrigo recently revealed the full tracklist for ‘Guts’. The follow-up to the artist’s Grammy-winning debut, ‘Sour’, will also feature the cuts ‘All American Bitch’, ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’, ‘Love Is Embarrassing’, ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty’ and more.

Earlier this summer, Rodrigo explained that she had already come up with the title for her forthcoming second album before ‘Sour’ had even seen the light of day.

“I had it in my head. I’m like, ‘Four letters, all caps, just like ‘Sour’,” she recalled. “I love it. I just think it’s an interesting word.”

Rodrigo added: “People use it in so many interesting contexts, like spill your guts. Hate your guts… I think is a really interesting term. [It] means bravery, but it also means intuition, like listen to your gut. I just think it’s all of these things that coincidentally were things that I’ve really been thinking about in this chapter.”