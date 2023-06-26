Olivia Rodrigo announces second album ‘Guts’

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the release date and cover art of her second album ‘Guts’.

The album is set for release on September 8 via Geffen. The announcement comes days after the pop singer shared the title of the LP’s first single, “Vampire,” which is out this Friday (June 30).

‘Guts’ sees Rodrigo reunite with producer Daniel Nigro, who worked with her on her debut ‘Sour’. “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” she shared in a statement.

Advertisement

She added: “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20—it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

The album will be available in a variety of different vinyl variations as well as merch bundles. You can click here to pre-order.

Last month, Rodrigo celebrated the second anniversary of ‘Sour’ on Instagram: “No words could ever describe how much this album means to me and how insanely grateful I feel for every blessing it has brought into my life.” She also shared an update on her sophomore record, promising fans that it was at the time “so so so so so close to being done”.

‘Sour’ scored a glowing four-star review from NME. Reviewer Rhian Daly wrote: “When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘drivers license’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up. For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real. This is no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come.”

The album also earned a slew of accolades, including three Grammys and six wins at this year’s Billboard Music Awards. It was followed by two Disney+ specials: the concert film ‘Sour Prom’ and the documentary ‘Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)’.