Olivia Rodrigo has announced a tour of the UK, Europe and North America for 2022 – see dates below.

The shows, which come in support of the singer’s debut album ‘Sour’, will be her first headline tour dates, and will run from April to July next year.

Supporting Rodrigo on select dates of the tour, which starts in North America in April before heading to Europe in June and ending in the UK in July, will be Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone and Baby Queen.

A The Verified Fan pre-sale is currently open for the tour until midnight tomorrow PT (December 7) here, before a general sale begins on Friday (December 10) here.

See the full list of Olivia Rodrigo’s 2022 tour dates below:

APRIL 2022

02 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*

05 – Portland, Theater Of The Clouds*

06 – Seattle, WAMU Theater*

07 – Vancouver, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre*

09 – Salt Lake City, UCCU Center*

11 – Denver, Mission Ballroom*

12 – Denver, Mission Ballroom*

14 – Minneapolis, Armory*

15 – Chicago, Aragon Ballroom*

16 – Chicago, Aragon Ballroom*

19 – Milwaukee, Eagles Ballroom*

20 – Chesterfield, The Factory*

22 – Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center*

23 – Detroit, Masonic Temple Theatre*

26 – New York, Radio City Music Hall!

27 – New York, Radio City Music Hall!

29 – Toronto, Massey Hall!

30 – Toronto, Massey Hall!

MAY 2022

03 – Boston, Roadrunner!

04 – Washington DC, Anthem!

06 – Philadelphia, The Met!

07 – Philadelphia, The Met!

09 – Atlanta, Coca-Cola Roxy!

10 – Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House!

13 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater!

14 – Irving, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory!

17 – Phoenix, Arizona Federal Theatre!

18 – San Diego, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park!

20 – Las Vegas, The Chelsea!

21 – Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Bowl!

24 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

25 – Los Angeles, Greek Theatre!

JUNE 2022

11 – Hamburg, Stadtpark^

13 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall^

15 – Zurich, Halle 622^

16 – Milan, Fabrique^

18 – Cologne, Palladium^

19 – Brussels, Forest National^

21 – Paris, Zénith^

22 – Amsterdam, AFAS Live^

29 – Cork, Live At The Marquee^

30 – Dublin, Fairview Park^

JULY 2022

02 – Glasgow, O2 Academy^

03 – Manchester, O2 Apollo^

04 – Birmingham, O2 Academy^

06 – London, Eventim Apollo^

07 – London, Eventim Apollo^

* with Gracie Abrams

! with Holly Humberstone

^ with Baby Queen

Last month (November 23), Rodrigo was nominated for seven Grammy awards for ‘Sour’ and a number of its singles, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.

After the nominations, it was revealed that The Recording Academy had rescinded the names of Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark – aka St. Vincent – as part of the list of nominees on ‘Sour”s Album Of The Year nomination.

Swift, Antonoff and Clark were originally listed as part of the credited writers for the nomination, given that Swift’s 2019 single ‘Cruel Summer’ was interpolated on Rodrigo’s top-five 2021 single ‘deja vu’.

Both Swift and Antonoff were also credited for Rodrigo’s song ‘1 step forward, 3 steps back’, which interpolates Swift’s 2017 song ‘New Years Day’. This was done in accordance with the Academy’s new rule that everyone who served as a credited songwriter on an album nominated in the category shares the nomination.

The Academy have since, however, changed this rule to reflect those that directly wrote songs for the album, as opposed to those whose work is interpolated or referenced.