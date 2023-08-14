Olivia Rodrigo becomes a Chelsea FC fan after attending her first football match

Olivia Rodrigo has shared that she is officially a Chelsea FC fan after attending her first-ever football match.

The pop singer supported Chelsea at Stamford Bridge during the football club’s first Premier League game of the season against Liverpool on Sunday (August 13).

She confirmed it was the first football match she had ever seen and had “the best time”. Taking to her official Instagram account, the singer posted a video on her Insta stories of her running on on the pitch.

Rodrigo also took photos with Chelsea defender, Ben Chilwell, who then shared a photo of them chatting and presenting her with a blue number eight football shirt embossed with her last name.

OLIVIA RODRIGO POSTED A STORY AT THE STAMFORD BRIGDE FOR THE CHELSEA GAME SHEKDHSKXBSKHD pic.twitter.com/97DxAF1Ibt — pina (@typicalpina) August 14, 2023

omg olivia rodrigo and chelsea interacting, i'm collapsing rn aaahh pic.twitter.com/jsb5wGDUzi — glenko (@glenforshort) August 13, 2023

Olivia Rodrigo chose Chelsea 💙 (via benchilwell/IG) pic.twitter.com/sfj2CAVX9L — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 14, 2023

Taking to their official social media accounts, the club shared a photo of Rodrigo and Chilwell smiling on X (Twitter) with a caption that read: “New Chelsea fan unlocked: Olivia Rodrigo”, and on Instagram with the caption: “Olivia Rodrigo is a Blue! #CheLiv.”

In other news, the singer recently shared a new single called ‘Bad Idea Right?’.

The song will appear on the pop singer’s second studio album ‘Guts’, which is due for release on September 8 via Geffen (pre-order/pre-save here).

Rodrigo recently revealed the full tracklist for the record which is the follow-up to the artist’s Grammy-winning debut ‘Sour’. It will feature the cuts ‘All American Bitch’, ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’, ‘Love Is Embarrassing’, ‘Pretty Isn’t Pretty’ and more.

Earlier this summer, the singer explained that she had already come up with the title for her forthcoming second album before ‘Sour’ had even seen the light of day.

“I had it in my head. I’m like, ‘Four letters, all caps, just like ‘Sour’,” she recalled. “I love it. I just think it’s an interesting word.”

Rodrigo added: “People use it in so many interesting contexts, like spill your guts. Hate your guts… I think is a really interesting term. [It] means bravery, but it also means intuition, like listen to your gut. I just think it’s all of these things that coincidentally were things that I’ve really been thinking about in this chapter.”