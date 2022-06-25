Olivia Rodrigo brings Lily Allen on stage, dedicates ‘Fuck You’ to US Supreme Court

Olivia Rodrigo brought Lily Allen out during her Glastonbury 2022 performance. Check out a clip of the show below.

Yesterday, the landmark ruling, which guaranteed women in the US the right to terminate a pregnancy, was overturned, after 50 years of being in place.

After Allen joined Rodrigo on the Other Stage, she spoke directly to the audience, explaining that “Roe v. Wade, which is a law that ensures a woman’s right to a safe abortion, a basic human right” had been overturned.

“I’m devastated I’m terrified and so many women and so many girls are going to die because of this,” she continued. “I wanted to dedicate this song to the five members of the supreme court, who showed us that at the end of the day they truly don’t give a shit about freedom.

“This song goes out to the justices, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barret, and Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you.” Then, the pair dueted a fiery rendition of Allen’s hit ‘Fuck You’.

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the most recent Glastonbury performers to speak out against the ruling. Joe Talbot of Idles also spoke out against the overturn of Roe V. Wade yesterday (June 24) during the band’s performance. Right before the band played ‘Mother’ during their festival set, Talbot shared a dedication speaking out on the ruling.

“Of course, this is for every mother and every woman and her right to choose whether she is a mother or not,” Talbot said. “Long live the open-minded long live my mother and long live every single one of you.”

Phoebe Bridgers also addressed the US Supreme Court ruling during her performance yesterday, with a short, but powerful chant: “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

Taking to the John Peel Stage last night – just hours after the ruling was confirmed – Bridgers told her Glastonbury crowd: “This is my first time here and, honestly, it’s super surreal and fun, but I’m having the shittiest day.” An outspoken advocate of abortion rights, the frustrated singer-songwriter asked if any Americans were among her crowd, before instructing them to chant, “Fuck the Supreme Court!”

Over the last day, dozens of artists have spoken out against the official overturning of Roe v. Wade. Lizzo is another who is supporting abortion rights via monetary contributions, partnering with Live Nation – who are presenting her upcoming ‘Special’ tour – to donate $1million (£815,000) in funds to organisations offering safe access to abortions.

