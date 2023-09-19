Olivia Rodrigo cancels promo tour dates days before opening

Olivia Rodrigo has cancelled her publicity tour in Australia days before it kicks off due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The pop star was due to host a Q&A with fans on September 22. She was also booked for a number of media interviews in promotion of her new album ‘Guts‘.

A spokesperson from Universal Music Australia said [via MusicNews]: “Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it, however she’s so excited to see her Australian Livies [fans] in 2024.”

Advertisement

Rodrigo recently announced her ‘Guts World Tour’ for next year, which opens in Palm Springs, California on February 23, 2024.

The singer-songwriter was set on a promo tour of Australia following her record-breaking success in the country. Rodrigo has had three Number One singles there including her recent hit ‘Vampire‘.

Last week, Rodrigo picked up her second UK Number One album in the UK, with ‘Guts’ outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined.

The album racked up more than 60,000 chart units in its first week. Her debut album ‘Sour’ also re-entered the Top 10 following the second album’s release.

‘Guts’ has had the fourth biggest opening week for an album in 2023, following records by Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the singer has added 18 new addition dates to her world tour due to fan demand.

The updated 75 date tour will now include a four-night run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, London’s O2 Arena and Los Angeles’ Kia Forum. Second shows have been announced for Chicago, Montreal, Boston, Dublin, Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, Amsterdam, Paris, San Francisco, and Seattle.

See the full list of dates here.