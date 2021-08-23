Olivia Rodrigo chooses her fighters in ’Brutal’ video

Olivia Rodrigo has shared an angst-filled new video for her song ‘Brutal’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The track features on the US pop star’s debut album ‘Sour’, which was released earlier this year.

The ‘Brutal’ video was directed by Petra Collins and takes inspiration, in part, from Clueless. It also features Rodrigo breaking her ankle in a ballet lesson, being dragged down the hallways of a high school and having a meltdown on Instagram Live.

The visuals begin with the different versions of the star being shown on a mock video game screen, which asks you to choose your player. Watch it below now.

“Had the best time ever making this,” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram earlier today (August 23).

“So so so grateful for Petra Collins, who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly. Hope you guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol.”

Earlier this month, Avril Lavigne became the latest star to heap praise on Rodrigo. “I think it’s important for people like Olivia to give an honest voice to so many young women who are still discovering themselves,” she said in a recent interview.

“Her songs are her truth, and you can really feel that. You can tell it’s real by the way all of her fans grab onto every single word she says.”

In a four-star review of ‘Sour’, NME said: “When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘drivers license’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up.

“For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real. This is no flash-in-the-pan artist, but one we’ll be living with for years to come.”