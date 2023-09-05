Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Royal Blood and more lead line-up for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge Month

Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and Royal Blood are among the artists that have been revealed to perform as part of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month.

Starting on Monday, October 2, a new live lounge will air every Monday through Thursday for the entirety of the month with BBC Radio 1 hosts Rickie, Melvin and Charlie. Some of the world’s hottest acts will take to the iconic Radio 1 Live Lounge to perform a mix of their own tracks as well as some surprise covers. Each performance will take place at 12pm. Check out the full lineup for the month below.

Speaking of the return of Live Lounge Month in a press release, Rickie, Melvin and Charlie said: “We are so excited that Live Lounge Month is back and we promise this year is bigger and better than ever!! We have some of the world’s greatest Pop Stars, debut performances, and listener’s favourite artists all ready to step into the world-famous Live Lounge.”

Advertisement

BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge Month schedule is:

OCTOBER

2 – Olivia Rodrigo

3 – Troye Sivan

4 – Jorja Smith

5 – Madison Beer

9 – Declan McKenna

10 – Leigh-Anne

11 – Royal Blood

12 – Dominic Fike

16 – Sampha

17 – Holly Humberstone

18 – YUNGBLUD

19 – Becky Hill

23 – Usher

24 – Olivia Dean

25 – Jax Jones

26 – Doja Cat

Aled Haydn Jones, Head of Radio 1, shared: “Radio 1’s Live Lounge is known all over the world. Performing one is an accolade on an artist’s journey and we’re dedicating the entire month of October to them. Yet again this year we have a brilliant selection of artists who will perform intimately for fans and listeners. I can’t wait to listen in!”

All performances from Live Lounge Month can be heard live on Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and will be available to watch on demand on Radio 1’s BBC iPlayer and YouTube channels.

In other BBC news, Steve Lamacq recently shared that he will be stepping down from his daily broadcasts at BBC 6 Music to host a new weekly show.

Advertisement

The long-serving DJ, presenter and former NME journalist will begin a new weekly show, Steve Lamacq’s Teatime Session, on Monday, January 8 (4pm-7pm), while Huw Stephens will be taking the weekday slot Tuesday-Friday.