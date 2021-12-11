Olivia Rodrigo explains why ‘SOUR’ tour isn’t in bigger venues

Olivia Rodrigo has explained why she isn’t playing bigger venues on her ‘SOUR’ world tour next year after tickets swiftly sold out.

The breakout pop star of 2021 announced a raft of tour dates for 2022 last week, including two shows at London’s 5,000-capacity Eventim Apollo.

Some fans reported being in queues of 90,000 people for the tickets to Rodrigo’s dates across the UK, Europe and North America when they went on sale yesterday (December 10). In a new interview with LA Times, the musician has spoken about the decision to not immediately headline arenas, despite the demand for tickets being there.

“I don’t think I should skip any steps,” Rodrigo said, referencing the fact that the ‘SOUR’ tour will be her first tour ever.

Baby Queen, who will open for the US singer in the UK, also shared her perspective on the size of the venues. “From my point of view, i would never ever play stadiums for my first ever tour (not that i would be able to lol) but it’s something you have to work up to,” she wrote on Twitter.

ok since everyone is asking me why the venue for olivia tour aren’t bigger here’s a lil explanation — Baby Queen is a wannabe (@babyqueen) December 11, 2021

nobody underestimated how many tickets would sell, but liv needs to experience natural growth in live shows or it would be overwhelming — Baby Queen is a wannabe (@babyqueen) December 11, 2021

After tickets for the entire tour sold out, Rodrigo shared a message with her fans on Instagram. “been waiting so long to perform these songs live,” she wrote. “this is my very first tour and i’m so nervous but so excited to sing and dance the night away with you all!!! if you weren’t able to get tickets this time around there will be more tours in the future and I can’t wait to see you then!!! thank u to all my incredible fans.”

Meanwhile, the star performed tracks from her debut album ‘SOUR’ alongside a band at a US Department of Motor Vehicles for NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series.

She was also recently nominated for seven Grammy awards, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best New Artist.