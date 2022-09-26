Olivia Rodrigo honours Alanis Morissette as “most incredible human being” at Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame

Olivia Rodrigo hailed Alanis Morissette as the “most incredible human being” at the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame at the weekend.

The 19-year-old pop star took to the stage at Massey Hall in Toronto on Saturday (September 24) to induct Morissette.

Referring to how the latter’s 1995 album ‘Jagged Little Pill’ changed Rodrigo’s life at 13, the former said (via ET Canada): “My life was completely changed. Alanis’ songwriting was unlike anything I’d ever heard before and I haven’t heard anything quite like it since. And that voice – fierce and tender and sometimes funny and playful. I became hooked for life.”

She continued: “Alanis captured the anger, the grief and the love of the human experience better than anyone. Her songs unite people and empower people and help them heal. Alanis, you’re a trailblazer and you’ve inspired an entire generation of uncompromising, radically honest songwriting.

“But even more than your long list of musical achievements, I look up to your character and your kindness most of all. If they had a Hall of Fame for being the most incredible human being with the biggest heart, I’m 100 per cent positive you’d be inducted into that one as well.”

Rodrigo previously performed Morissette’s 1995 hit ‘You Oughta Know’ alongside her during a show in Los Angeles earlier this year

Last year, Rodrigo and Morissette were also paired for a Rolling Stone podcast feature, in which they interviewed one another about songwriting and their early careers. Earlier this year, during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, Morissette also discussed wanting to make Rodrigo a “tour survival kit”.

Meanwhile, Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance were also inducted at the Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame.