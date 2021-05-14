Olivia Rodrigo praises Taylor Swift: “I’ve always looked up to Taylor”

Olivia Rodrigo has praised the influence that Taylor Swift has had on her music career to date, revealing that she has looked up to Swift “since I was literally five years old”.

The 18-year-old California singer, who enjoyed major breakthrough success earlier this year with her hit single ‘Drivers License’, was speaking to NME for her first Big Read cover story ahead of the release next week (May 21) of her debut album ‘Sour’.

Recalling how the likes of Cardi B and Niall Horan have already supported her career, Rodrigo then spoke about her songwriting idol Swift, who sent her a handwritten note of encouragement earlier this year.

“I’ve always looked up to Taylor since I was literally five years old,” Rodrigo told NME. “Obviously I think she’s the best songwriter of all time, but she’s so business-savvy and she really cares about her career in that regard too – that’s been really inspiring for me to watch somebody take control of their career and their life like that.”

Rodrigo added that, if invited by Swift, she “would love” to be on the singer’s upcoming re-recorded version of ‘Speak Now’, which Rodrigo says is her favourite of Swift’s albums to date.

“I would love to be on a ‘Speak Now’ song,” Rodrigo said about the 2010 album. “I’m just so excited to listen to [Swift’s re-recorded albums], though. I love listening to the vault recordings and stuff like that.

“I’m gonna own my masters, but I’ll listen to songs I’m not putting out and be like: ‘Maybe I’ll do a vault thing when I’m Taylor’s Swift’s age.’”

Rodrigo shared a trailer for ‘Sour’ earlier this week which featured a preview of her latest song ‘Good 4 U’, which is out today (May 14).