Olivia Rodrigo responds to Chipotle’s ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ lyric joke

Olivia Rodrigo has reacted to Chipotle’s joke that references a lyric from the pop star’s ‘Guts’ album track ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’.

Chipotle, the Mexican food-inspired restaurant chain, posted an image on its Instagram account last week of its chips and guacamole side dish with a hand hovering over it bearing rings similar to those Rodrigo wears on her ‘Guts‘ album cover.

The chain captioned the image with “every guy I like is guac” in reference to Rodrigo’s lyric, “Everything I do is tragic/ Every guy I like is gay.”

Rodrigo commented on the post, writing: “LMFAOOOOO THIS IS AMAZING.”

The news follows Rodrigo picking up her second UK Number One album recently, with ‘Guts’ outselling the rest of the Top 10 combined.

The album racked up over 60,000 chart units in its first week. Her debut album ‘Sour’ also re-entered the Top 10 following the second album’s release.

‘Guts’ has had the fourth biggest opening week for an album in 2023, following records by Lewis Capaldi, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

In other news, the pop star has cancelled her publicity tour in Australia days before it kicks off due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Rodrigo was due to host a Q&A with fans on September 22. She was also booked for a number of media interviews in promotion of her new album.

A spokesperson from Universal Music Australia said [via MusicNews]: “Olivia is devastated that she won’t be able to make it, however she’s so excited to see her Australian Livies [fans] in 2024.”

Rodrigo recently announced her ‘Guts World Tour’ for next year, which opens in Palm Springs, California on February 23, 2024.