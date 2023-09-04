Olivia Rodrigo addresses fan theory that ‘Vampire’ is about Taylor Swift

Olivia Rodrigo has reacted to fan theories that her hit song ‘Vampire’ could be about none other than Taylor Swift.

Since Rodrigo released ‘Vampire’ in late June, which features lyric referring to someone as a “bloodsucker, fame fucker”, the song has caused much online speculation about who it could be referencing.

Swift was among the rumours online, with fans alleging to have found reason for a feud between the two. TikToker Eliud explained that the lyrics “The way you sold me for parts / As you sunk your teeth into me” referred to Taylor Swift, St. Vincent and Jack Antonoff being credited on the ‘Sour’ album track, ‘Deja Vu’. Eliud said: “When she released ‘Sour’, Taylor freaking said, ‘Ay, yo. Give me money. Those sound like my songs. I need money.’ She sunk her teeth into Olivia’s freaking neck.”

Now, in a new interview published by The Guardian, Rodrigo has responded to the theory. “I was very surprised when people thought that,” she told the publication. “I never want to say who any of my songs are about. I’ve never done that before in my career and probably won’t,” Rodrigo said. “I think it’s better to not pigeonhole a song to being about this one thing.”

In July, Rodrigo revealed on The Julia Show on Audacy that she was considering removing the “fame fucker” lyric from ‘Vampire’ after pushback from her friends. “Some people said, ‘It kind of isolates you from people, you can’t really say things like that in song, it’s not relatable,’ yada, yada, yada.”

She went on to explain: “I think the song isn’t about fame fucking — I think it’s more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all you’re worth. I think that’s a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been.”

‘Vampire’ features on Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming sophomore album ‘Guts’, which is due for release on September 8.The LP will be the follow-up to Rodrigo’s Grammy Award-winning debut album ‘Sour‘.

In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “When your first release is a track as ubiquitous as ‘Driver’s License’, it must be tough going to make a whole album that matches up. For the most part, Rodrigo has passed the bar she set on that single, sharing with us an almost-masterpiece that’s equal parts confident, cool and exhilaratingly real.”