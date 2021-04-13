Olivia Rodrigo reveals tracklist and artwork for debut album ‘Sour’

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed the tracklist and cover art for her forthcoming debut album ‘Sour’.

The Californian pop star will release her first full-length effort on May 21 via Polydor/Geffen, having previewed the project with the smash hit ‘Drivers License’ as well as recent single ‘Deja Vu’.

Tonight (April 13) Rodrigo took to social media to unveil the record’s purple front and back sleeves, the second of which revealed the 11 tracks to be included. The titles appear on a silver balloon that is about to be burst with a safety pin.

Advertisement

‘Sour’ includes the songs ‘Brutal’, ‘Good 4 U’, ‘Happier’, ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’ and ‘Favourite Crime’. You can see the announcement post and full tracklist below.

1. ‘Brutal’

2. ‘Traitor’

3. ‘Drivers License’

4. ‘1 Step Forward. 3 Steps Back’

5. ‘Deja Vu’

6. ‘Good 4 U’

7. ‘Enough For You’

8. ‘Happier’

9. ‘Jealousy, Jealousy’

10. ‘Favorite Crime;

11. ‘Hope Ur OK’

A pre-order page previously presented the upcoming album’s working title of ‘*O*R’, with the promise that further details would be revealed soon.

Speaking to NME earlier this year, 17-year-old Rodrigo reflected on the huge success of ‘Drivers License’, and discussed how the song smashed the records of her heroes and those she listened to growing up.

Advertisement

“I mean, that is just everything,” she explained. “All the recognition the song has got is beyond my wildest dreams. Taylor Swift – who is my songwriting idol and I wouldn’t be half of the woman and a songwriter I am today without her – reached out and was so supportive of the song.”

Earlier this week, Olivia Rodrigo joked about getting her first parking ticket. “damn this driving shit isn’t all fun and games,” she wrote on Instagram Stories. The singer had previously admitted that it took her four attempts to get her driving licence.