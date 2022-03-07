Olivia Rodrigo has said that her forthcoming movie Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) will feature an unreleased piece of new music after the closing credits.

The film is being released on Disney+ on March 25, and will feature a combination of live performances of tracks from her debut album ‘Sour’, interviews about the songs, and behind-the-scenes footage shot during recording sessions.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, she revealed that she’s added a previously-unreleased song to the end credits, a currently-untitled iPhone demo that is reportedly still in progress.

“I was listening to some of [the unreleased tracks] and heard it and thought, ‘Oh, it’s kind of good!”

She added that she’s been back in the studio working on the follow up to her platinum-selling debut LP. “I’m so, so excited to put out new music and to create the next set of worlds.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Rodrigo discussed her forthcoming tour, which will be her first major shows in support of ‘Sour’ due to pandemic-related delays.

“It’s a brand-new experience for me that I’ve never really had a test of, so it’s going to be really fun,” she said of the dates. “I put out my music in the isolation of Covid, so I’ve gotten to play very, very little shows. I’m excited to see my fans in real life. There’s something so special about that that can’t be captured by social media and technology.”

She cited Lorde‘s ‘Melodrama’ tour in 2017 and 2018 as a key inspiration. “I remember walking out of the Staples Center and being like, ‘I want to make a show and a piece of art that transports you.’ That was the gold standard for me.”

Rodrigo, who won ‘Best Act In The World’ at the BandLab NME Awards last week, revealed last month that she has a name for her second album and has reunited with her ‘Sour’ co-writer/producer Dan Nigro to create new songs